50,571 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 1,016,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

