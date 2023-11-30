5,400 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

