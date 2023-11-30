5,600 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

