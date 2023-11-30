61,915 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 323,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

