62,500 Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Greenhill & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,424. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

