70,000 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $63.34. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

