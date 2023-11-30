709 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferrari by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RACE traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.68. 181,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.50. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $209.88 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.