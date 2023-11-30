73,262 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 276,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

