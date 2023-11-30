7,600 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HGV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 137,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,207. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

