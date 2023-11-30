8,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 949,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

