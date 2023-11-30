8,394 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Lam Research stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $710.05. 180,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

