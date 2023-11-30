8,400 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Olin comprises approximately 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.9% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 67,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,097. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.