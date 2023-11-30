8,500 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. XPO makes up about 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $84.33. 622,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

