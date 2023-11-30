86,615 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,631. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.