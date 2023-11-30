900 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $454.14. 9,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,083. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

View Our Latest Report on Credit Acceptance

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.