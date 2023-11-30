91,200 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,752. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

