92,669 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,893. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

