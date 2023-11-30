Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $448,154 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

