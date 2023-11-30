Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

