Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 7,955,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,239,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

