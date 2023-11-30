Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,345 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.38% of Aehr Test Systems worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 550,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

