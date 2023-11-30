AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of AGCO worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in AGCO by 412.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $113.27. 42,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

