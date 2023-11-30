Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

