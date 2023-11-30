Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.86. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

