Alpine Peaks Capital LP Buys 2,750 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Robert Half makes up 4.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 170,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.