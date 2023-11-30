Alpine Peaks Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 3.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 569,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

