Alpine Peaks Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 4.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 464,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

