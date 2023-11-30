Alpine Peaks Capital LP Has $6.65 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 4.7% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BFAM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,054. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,480 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

