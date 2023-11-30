Alpine Peaks Capital LP Has $8.45 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 5.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.