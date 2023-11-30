Alpine Peaks Capital LP Lowers Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 5.8% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned about 0.52% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

