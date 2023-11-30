Alpine Peaks Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums accounts for about 6.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Inter Parfums worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.3 %

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,178. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

