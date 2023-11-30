Ambra R. Roth Sells 8,563 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTSI stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $58,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

