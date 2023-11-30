American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

