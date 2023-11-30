American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.