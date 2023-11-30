American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

