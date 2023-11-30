Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 25,207 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $1,821,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

MUR opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

View Our Latest Report on MUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.