Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 11,708 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

