Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 266.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $225.08 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

