Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $126.56 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

