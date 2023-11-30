Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.91 and a 200-day moving average of $425.44.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

