Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $170.47 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

