Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

