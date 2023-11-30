Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

