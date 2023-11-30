Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PB opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.