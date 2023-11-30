Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

