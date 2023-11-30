Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $21,793,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

