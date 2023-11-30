Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

