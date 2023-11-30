Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

