Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,745 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,169 shares of company stock worth $108,927,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $292.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

