Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 493,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 502.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

